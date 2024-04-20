Art & Entertainment

‘The Office’ Follow-Up Series Adds Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore To Cast

The new iteration of classic sitcom "The Office" has found its first two cast members in British actor Domhnall Gleeson and "The White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore.

Sources told entertainment news outlet Variety that Impacciatore and Gleeson are attached to the project, which remain in development at Universal Television.

The two actors will be part of an ensemble cast, like the beloved American mockumentary series, which starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, among others.

"The Office", which was a remake of the British series of the same title, ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

The updated take comes from "The Office" creator Greg Daniels, who has partnered with Michael Koman, best known for the reality show "Nathan for You".

No platform is yet attached to the project as the studio wants to make sure the take is right before setting it up at a network or a streamer.

Gleeson, known for featuring in movies “Frank”, “Ex Machina", "About Time" and “The Revenant", is no stranger to the small screen world. He has appeared in shows such as "Black Mirror", "Run" and "White House Plumbers".

Impacciatore found global fame with her role as Valentina on season two of the HBO black comedy series "The White Lotus". She is primarily known for her work in Italian films like “Napoleon and Me” and “Miss F".

