The Audience Is Present: Marina Abramović And The Politics Of Artistic Audacity

Those who have heard of the artist’s extreme acts—subjecting herself to violence by allowing the audience to do anything they wish to her by placing items, including guns and knives before them, most famously, and passing out in a burning five-pointed star—may have expected more of an ‘intervention’ (the artist’s term for certain kinds of performances). But while the seven-minute moment of collective silence Abramović led at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024 was mirrored by our collective intake of twelve deep breaths in Kochi, following stern instructions (‘I ask you first, not to cross your legs… [forget] your watch, telephone off, no technology’), the lecture was basically a primer in the artist’s medium of choice. Which led to disappointment in some quarters—while acolytes were seen beaming at the opportunity just to breathe the air in the same room, air-conditioners be damned (Abramović welcomed the reduction in noise when one was switched off by the stage). Unlike some of her peers, who are often past their prime, she is active, alive and pressingly contemporary. And, at an uncannily youthful 79, she exudes an intimidating calm, unflinching despite the brutal images she guides us past (live fireworks against a man’s leg, an eyeball being sliced open).