TV Actress Deepika Singh Knows She's Doing Good When She's Trolled For No Reason

Actress Deepika Singh, who is one of the small screen’s biggest names, has often been trolled for her dancing videos on social media.

Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

However, she remains unfazed by the criticism. Deepika, who is known for her work in shows like 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and her latest, 'Mangal Lakshmi', talked about how she feels about getting trolled and all the criticism coming her way. “It doesn’t affect me at all. I accept it very gracefully because of the people I am surrounded by, like my parents, husband, and my Odissi dance teachers. Staying with them, I have learned about grace and how to accept life and situations because you can’t escape from it no matter how much success is there,” Deepika told IANS.

The actress, who has been learning the Odissi dance form for 10 years, says that suffering comes in various forms. “Not all people can accept you. The ones who think like you can accept you… people like me will understand me,” she said. “Some may like me but not appreciate me. But I know what I am doing and what my situation is. I look at myself and not what others think about me because I work for myself and my contentment, whether it’s my Instagram page or my acting,” added Deepika. “It is my life, and God has chosen me for this job. I am answerable to God and no one else. So, that’s why all this trolling and criticism has never affected me,” stresses the actress. “When there is success, there is a lot of pulling force too. Whenever you go up, you have to go with resistance because there is a force that will try to bring you down,” she said. Deepika views trolling through a positive lens. “When there is trolling for no reason, then I know that I am doing good, that is why people are trying to pull me down. Then I come back with even more power and do an even better job. I feel blessed that I have my critics too,” she said.

Deepika is happy with everything. “There are some people who are not even seen. At least, I am being seen by people who are criticising me, that means I am doing something good. So I am happy,” said the actress. 'Mangal Lakshmi' airs on Colors.

