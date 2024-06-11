Sumeet Raghvan Celebrates 1000 Episodes Of 'Wagle Ki Duniya': 'It's A Reflection Of Our World'

Speaking about the same, Sumeet, who plays Rajesh Wagle, said: "It is truly remarkable. Our journey began with a simple goal, to tell the everyday stories of the common man. Today, the show has become a reflection of our world, capturing the dreams, challenges, joys, and daily lives of Indian families. It's been a true honour to share stories that resonate so deeply with our audience." "This journey has been incredibly meaningful, and I am sincerely grateful for the unwavering support and the strong connections we've built with our audience," he added. The cast, including Sumeet, Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle, Chinmayee Salvi as Sakhi, and Sheehan Kapahi as Atharva, has been pivotal in making the show a household favourite.