Sheezan Khan recalls his mother's handwritten note when he was in jail.

Actor Sheezan Khan, known for his role in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' is full of gratitude and respect for his mother, sharing how she gave him a handwritten letter, when he was in jail, adding his mother has taught him to never be afraid.

Speaking ahead of Mother's Day, Sheezan said: "I cannot express it in words ever. Whatever I have learned and earned in life is because of her. Even today, we are learning and growing together. We are together through all the ups and downs of our lives. But still, we enjoy everything."

The actor, who has been the contestant of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' shared that his mother has taught him to never look down upon zero, and to never be afraid of getting up again after falling down.

In December 2022, Sheezan's 'Ali Baba' co-star Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself in his make-up room on the set of the show. Sheezan was allegedly arrested after Tunisha's mother filed a charge of abetment against him.

Recalling the incident, Sheezan said: "When I was in jail, she gave me a handwritten note that read, 'Girte hain Shah Sawar hi maidan-e-jung mein... wo tifl kya girenge.. jo ghutno ke bal chale'." He was released on bail in March 2023.

Sheezan also revealed that they both share a love for poetry, adding: "It is our favourite thing to do. We share a lot of intellectual talks. Everything is related to Urdu culture. Besides everything, these two are the things that we love the most."

On the work front, he was last seen in 'Chand Jalne Laga'.

