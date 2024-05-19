Television

'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Harsh Arora’s Ex-Girlfriend Shakes Things Up In A Bid To Rekindle Their Romance

The upcoming episode of the dating reality show ‘‘MTV Splitsvilla X5" witnesses the entry of contestant Harsh’s ex-girlfriend to win him over.

Harsh received a Mischief Box in the slime summoning him to the Love Den alone, where he discovered his ex, Shubhi Joshi, waiting with a mission to rekindle their romance.

Rushali stands alone as Harsh is in the Love Den. The first ideal match is now under threat as Shubhi aims to shake up their relationship. Sunny's curiosity fuels the tension, leaving Rushali emotional and doubtful about her future with Harsh.

The episode also sees show host Sunny Leone giving the ultimate relationship advice to Harsh’s current match Rushali.

Sunny said, “Agar wo pyaar strong hain then you don’t need to worry so much. And absence makes the heart grow fonder sometimes or it will just put a stamp like that’s it, this is the person I want to stick with.”

Shubhi is stunned to discover that Harsh and Rushali are an ideal match. Harsh isn’t just her ex, but Rushali was also her first friend in Mumbai. Overwhelmed by this double betrayal, Shubhi breaks down, devastated to have returned for her ex, only to find him matched with her friend. Harsh apologises but declares his love for Rushali.

Meanwhile, at the Dome Session, Sunny questions Rushali about her feelings, about being there alone. She confesses her love for Harsh, believing their bond is stronger than this turmoil.

‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ is available on MTV and JioCinema.

