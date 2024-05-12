Television

Karan V Grover Reveals He Has Imbibed His Mom's Love For Travel And Exploring New Places

Actor Karan V Grover has opened up about his plans for Mother's Day, sharing how he has imbibed his mom's enthusiasm for travel and exploring new places.

Instagram
Karan V Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Karan, who is currently seen in the show 'Dhruv Tara', spoke about how he will be celebrating Mother's Day amid his busy shooting schedule.

The 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki' actor told IANS: "Well, I'm shooting, and I'm going to take my mother out for a treat like lunch or dinner, although she would prefer that we all sit at home and enjoy her cooking, which is honestly the best food one can enjoy. So yeah, that’s the plan."

One lesson from his mother that he still follows, Karan shared: "My mother is still a working woman, so from her actions and her approach to work and life, both my brother and I have learned to consistently keep working and maintain a healthy balance between our personal and professional lives."

"Also, we have learnt her enthusiasm for travel and exploring new places from her, and we try to do it as energetically as she does," he added.

In the show 'Dhruv Tara', Karan plays the role of Suryapratap Singh.

It airs on Sony SAB.

