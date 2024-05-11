Television

Deepika Singh Talks About Motherhood; Anchal Sahu Shares Memories Of Her Mom

Actors Deepika Singh and Anchal Sahu have paid tribute to their mothers ahead of Mother's Day, speaking about the values and unconditional love they have received.

Advertisement

Instagram
Anchal Sahu, Deepika Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actors Deepika Singh and Anchal Sahu have paid tribute to their mothers ahead of Mother's Day, speaking about the values and unconditional love they have received.

Deepika, who portrays Mangal in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi', shared: "As an actor, I've had the privilege of stepping into various roles, but the role of being a mother is by far the most rewarding and humbling experience of my life. I admire the strength and infinite capacity of mothers."

The actress, who is married to director Rohit Raj Goyal, has a seven-year-old son.

"It wasn't until I held my child in my arms that I truly grasped the meaning of unconditional love. Every single day, my child teaches me invaluable lessons about finding joy in the simplest of moments. Motherhood has made me stronger and braver. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Mother's Day," she added.

Advertisement

Anchal, who portrays Parineet in ‘Parineetii’, commented: "My mother has instilled in me values that have become the foundation of who I am -- the importance of staying true to myself and being kind to others. I recall moments from my childhood when my mother would lovingly prepare my favourite sweets as a celebration of any accomplishment, no matter how big or small."

"My solution to most problems is to ask myself what my mother would do. Everything I do is about making her proud. On Mother's Day, I just want to urge all these superwomen to take care of their health too while they're taking care of others," she added.

Advertisement

The show airs on Colors.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  2. Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org
  3. Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan
  4. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  5. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
Entertainment News
  1. Dev Joshi Of 'Baalveer' Aims For The Skies; Awaits His Turn To Start Pilot Training
  2. Arjun Kapoor Looks Back At Debut Movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ On Its 12th Anniversary
  3. Deepika Singh Talks About Motherhood; Anchal Sahu Shares Memories Of Her Mom
  4. Shiv Thakare’s New Song ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ Is A Statement About Unrequited Love
  5. Naqiyah Haji On Her Bond With Mother: She's My Closest Confidant, My Rock
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start
  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sudharsan 'Is A Joy To Watch' - Smith And Moody Hails Indian Youngster
  4. Strong Technical Training Will Help India Get Good Results In Paris Olympics 2024, Says Coach Kim Hyung Tak
  5. Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Victory In Next DL Meeting After Narrowly Missing Out in Doha
World News
  1. Meet The 'Panda Dogs': China Zoo's Creative Twist On Chow Chows Sparks Controversy
  2. Israel Orders New Evacuations In The Southern Gaza City Of Rafah As It Prepares To Expand Operations
  3. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  4. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  5. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail