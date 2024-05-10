Television

Arjun Bijlani Channels His Inner Singer On 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' Set

Actor Arjun Bijlani showcased his vocal prowess by sharing a video of himself singing a song for his team on the sets of 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.

Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Arjun Bijlani showcased his vocal prowess by sharing a video of himself singing a song for his team on the sets of 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.

Tagging himself as not a professional singer, he said: "Honestly, I am no professional singer as such, but there are days when I like to sing to lighten up the mood. I believe that music is like a stressbuster for most of us; it helps in relaxing and rejuvenating. I have been fond of singing but never did it professionally."

The actor shared that whenever they "are shooting on the sets of 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', we end up spending a lot of time together in between shots rather than going to our rooms, so while we were waiting for our next shot."

Advertisement

Arjun said: "One day, I decided to lighten up the mood with a song. It was a very impromptu idea, but it made me happy to see my team sing along with me. These are the days and memories that we all will cherish forever, and I hope to keep them entertained along with the audience.”

'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: Conditions Imposed On AAP Chief By SC While Granting Interim Bail
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: He's Not A Threat To Society, Says SC While Granting Delhi CM Interim Bail
  3. Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pak Has Atom Bomb' Remark Gets Trolled By BJP, Cong Hits Back With Jaishankar's Old Video
  4. Held For Live-Streaming His Bogus Voting, Gujarat Man Now Booked For Beating, Threatening Cong Agent
  5. Six ex-Cong MLAs Withdraw Plea From SC Against Disqualification From HP Assembly
Entertainment News
  1. Arjun Bijlani Channels His Inner Singer On 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' Set
  2. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
  3. Swati Sharma Of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ Reflects On Lessons Learned From Her Mom
  4. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React
  5. Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  2. Dominic Thiem, Former US Open Champion, To Retire From Tennis At The End Of 2024 Season
  3. NBA: Luka Doncic Battles Through 'Hardest Game' As Mavericks Level Thunder Series
  4. Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer
  5. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
  2. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  3. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  4. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  5. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal To Come Out Of Jail; EC Slams Kharge For Doubting Poll Turnout Data