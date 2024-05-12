Television

Apoorva Arora Says Adishakti Workshop Has Given Her Deeper Understanding Of Herself As Artiste

Actress Apoorva Arora, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Family Aaj Kal’, returned to Mumbai on Sunday after attending the Adishakti workshop at Auroville.

Apoorva Arora
Apoorva Arora Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Apoorva Arora, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Family Aaj Kal’, returned to Mumbai on Sunday after attending the Adishakti workshop at Auroville.

The actress spoke about her routine at the workshop and said that it has given her a deeper understanding of herself as an artist.

The actress had harboured the desire to participate in the Adishakti workshop. However, her busy schedule and commitment to her work had always hindered her plans. This time, despite her hectic schedule, she managed to squeeze in time for the workshop.

Reflecting on her experience, Apoorva said that it was deeply enriching and transformative, providing her with a new perspective on acting and life.

Talking about her experience, Apoorva told IANS: "I have been wanting to attend the Adishakti workshop for years, but my work commitments never allowed me to do so. This time, I made it a priority, and I'm so glad I did. The workshop has not only enhanced my acting skills but has also provided me with a deeper understanding of myself as an artist. It was truly a life-changing experience.”

She also shared her routine which she followed at Auroville and also the tasks that she took up as a part of the learning process.

She said: “We did a lot of different kinds of classes including learning Mizhavu drums from Kerala, underwater breathing exercises, I learnt Kalaripayattu every morning, focused on learning different tools to aid character building.”

“We report at 7 in the morning. Classes go on till 9:00 am, sometimes even later. There are short breaks in between but that’s mostly spent working and prepping for the next class.”

On the work front, Apoorva will be next seen in Rohan Sippy’s directorial ‘Unreal’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka: SIT Arrests 2 Persons Connected To Explicit Videos Of Prajwal Revanna
  2. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  3. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  4. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
  5. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
Entertainment News
  1. Shriya Pilgaonkar Says Mom Supriya Pilgaonkar Is Her Compass And Biggest Source Of Strength
  2. Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea Durham, Late Mom Alma With Pictures On Mother's Day
  3. Apoorva Arora Says Adishakti Workshop Has Given Her Deeper Understanding Of Herself As Artiste
  4. ‘The Broken News 2’: 5 Compelling Factors That Make This Newsroom Drama Binge-Worthy
  5. Chris Hemsworth Wishes 'Happy Mother's Day' To Wife Elsa Pataky, and Mom Leonie
Sports News
  1. Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United, Championship Play-Off: Farke Left Fuming After Disallowed Goal
  2. Women's FA Cup Final: Coach Marc Skinner Fetes Man United After First-Ever Title Triumph
  3. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Yash Dayal Gets Axar As Delhi's Hopes Die Down
  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: 'Delhi Ke Ladke' Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Share Special Moment
  5. Atletico Madrid 1-0 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Simeone's Side On Course For Champions League
World News
  1. Israel Pushes Deeper Into Rafah, Battles Hamas In Devastated North
  2. Reports: Police Officer Was Shot And Killed In Ohio After Being Ambushed
  3. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  4. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  5. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail