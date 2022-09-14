Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Binaiferr Kohli Shares Why Hindi Diwas Is Important

Popular TV producer Binaiferr Kohli speaks up about the importance of Hindi Diwas for her. She even reveals what her favourite Hindi idiom is.

Sanjay Kohli And Binaiferr Kohli
Sanjay Kohli And Binaiferr Kohli Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:48 pm

Binaiferr Kohli, who has produced a wide variety of shows under Edit II along with Sanjay Kohli, is quite happy that we have Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas which is celebrated on September 14 every year.

Talking about the same, she says, "Hindi is our mother tongue and we have produced shows in Hindi only. I must say the significance of Hindi cannot be denied in our lives even to express our emotions. We use Hindi often and especially in our day-to-day life.”

On being asked what is her favourite Hindi phrase, she says, ‘Nazariya Badla Toh Nazare Badle’. She further adds, "Karma comes calling and the power of karma can't be denied. We must do good deeds and be clean in our minds and heart. We all have one life and we must make the most of it. Our company believes in clean subtle comedy and the sole objective is to entertain viewers and bring a smile to their faces.”

“I have heard in lockdown people even watched reruns of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ to keep themselves happy. Also, since we are catering to the Indian audience our shows have some best Hindi dialogues,” she concludes.

