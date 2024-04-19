Art & Entertainment

TCM Classic Film Festival 2024: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Come Together For A ‘Pulp Fiction’ Reunion – View Pics

Join the iconic 'Pulp Fiction' cast, including John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson, as they reunite for the film's 30th anniversary at the TCM Classic Film Festival 2024. See the stars relive cinematic history in Los Angeles.

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Experience the nostalgia as the 'Pulp Fiction' stars gather for a 30th anniversary celebration at the TCM Classic Film Festival 2024. Catch a glimpse of John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and more from the event which will remind you the film and the impact it had 30 years ago.

Here are a few glimpses from the red carpet of the film screening:

1. Uma Thurman

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Uma Thurman, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Harvey Keitel & Daphna Kastner

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Harvey Keitel, left, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, arrives with his wife Daphna Kastner at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. John Travolta

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


John Travolta, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

4. John Travolta & Ella Bleu Travolta

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


John Travolta, right, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, arrives with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Julia Sweeney

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Julia Sweeney, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. Rosanna Arquette

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Rosanna Arquette, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Eric Stoltz

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Eric Stoltz, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Samuel L. Jackson, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses with his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

9. Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Uma Thurman, cast members in ‘Pulp Fiction’, greet each other at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

10. Uma Thurman & John Travolta

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


Uma Thurman, front left, and John Travolta, front right, cast members in ‘Pulp Fiction’, pose together at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

11. Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman & John Travolta

‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion
‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Photo: Chris Pizzello


From left, Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta, cast members in ‘Pulp Fiction’, pose together at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

