TCM Classic Film Festival 2024: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Come Together For A ‘Pulp Fiction’ Reunion – View Pics

Experience the nostalgia as the 'Pulp Fiction' stars gather for a 30th anniversary celebration at the TCM Classic Film Festival 2024. Catch a glimpse of John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and more from the event which will remind you the film and the impact it had 30 years ago.
1. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
2. Harvey Keitel & Daphna Kastner
Harvey Keitel, left, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, arrives with his wife Daphna Kastner at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
3. John Travolta
John Travolta, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
4. John Travolta & Ella Bleu Travolta
John Travolta, right, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, arrives with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
5. Julia Sweeney
Julia Sweeney, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
6. Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
7. Eric Stoltz
Eric Stoltz, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
8. Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson, a cast member in ‘Pulp Fiction’, poses with his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
9. Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman
Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Uma Thurman, cast members in ‘Pulp Fiction’, greet each other at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
10. Uma Thurman & John Travolta
Uma Thurman, front left, and John Travolta, front right, cast members in ‘Pulp Fiction’, pose together at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
11. Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman & John Travolta
From left, Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta, cast members in ‘Pulp Fiction’, pose together at a 30th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.