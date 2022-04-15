Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Tasha Smith, Lee Daniels To Team Up On Netflix Horror Film

According to Deadline, the exorcism thriller is inspired by an actual case.

Tasha Smith Instagram/@tasha4realsmith

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:58 pm

"Empire" alum Tasha Smith is set to star in filmmaker Lee Daniels' untitled horror movie set at Netflix. 

The story centres on Ebony (Andra Day), the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed. Smith will play the role of Ebony’s best friend Asia.

The film also features Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis.

The project marks Smith and Daniels' reunion after "Empire". She also directed two episodes of Fox drama series "Star", co-created by Daniels. 

