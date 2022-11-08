Tara Sharma Poses With Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan On ‘The Archies’ Sets, Drops Hints About Her Role

The next generation of Bollywood, which includes children of some of B-town's most widely known faces, is set to star in Zoya Akhtar directorial 'The Archies', which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be seen in the film. Joining them would be Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles.

Now praising the young actors, actress Tara Sharma, who will be seen in the film, penned a note as she posed with Khushi and Suhana on the sets of the film. She wrote, "@khushi05k love from us all...fab @suhanakhan2 in the pic too Not on set so not revealing anything but suffice to say it is a pleasure working with and getting to know you lovely ladies and all the rest of the fab cast and crew too."

Revealing details of her character, Tara added, "My role is only little so time spent not huge but in the time we spend together, must say I am so impressed by all your warmth, professionalism, talent and humilty ah and sense of fun. All you kids kids! Acha I am sounding like an Aunty now so I better zip it haaha. Hope The Archies is a big success touch wood. Lots of love PS My standard joke when asked about the film is 'I'm not Betty, I'm not Veronica, I'm a Mother! Said in a shocked, screachy way that annoys our kids haaha! But in all honestly you guys are so perfect in and for these roles, that I don't think anyone else would do them justice. Anyone guessing who's Mum I play? Hint not one of these! #staysafe"

In the pictures, all three of them were clicked in casual attires, and it is being said that Tara will be seen as Agastya Nanda's mom in ‘The Archies’.

The film, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix.