Tanuj Virwani Reveals Details Of His Role In Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer 'Yodha'

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Yodha’, has shared some details about his character therein.

IANS
March 10, 2024
Instagram
Tanuj Virwani Photo: Instagram
"Sidharth and I are both a part of the 'Yodha’ task force. A bunch of stuff happens in the film due to which, we all go our separate ways,” Tanuj said.

Divulging sparingly, he added: “As far as my older avatar is concerned, I am now the on-ground commander who's trying to diffuse the situation between the ground control and the hijackers. So, yes, that's pretty much what I can talk about at the moment.”

‘Yodha’ is an action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

