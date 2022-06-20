Tamil Director Pa. Ranjith Heaps Praises On 'Virata Parvam'

Pa. Ranjith, a well-known Kollywood director, praised the Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Virata Parvam'. The movie released on June 17 and has received good response from the audience.

#Viraataparvam is the best Telugu film I've watched in recent times. Producers & dir @venuudugulafilm deserve much appreciation for making this film without any compromises.Special appreciations to @RanaDaggubati for accepting &doing this role & @Sai_Pallavi92 has done superbly👏 — pa.ranjith (@beemji) June 19, 2022

The 'Sarpatta Parambarai' maker, who is known for his movies close to reality, praising a Telugu movie, is not a wholesale outing.

Despite the mixed responses from the audience, 'Virata Parvam' has been receiving praises for the humble attempt, as the story is based on a Naxal-oriented love story.

Directed by Venu Udugula, 'Virata Parvam' also has Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Naveen Chandra, Eeswari Rao, Nandita Das, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by SLV Cinemas and presented by Suresh Productions, the movie has Suresh Bobbili's music.

[With Inputs from IANS]