Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Tamil Director Pa. Ranjith Heaps Praises On 'Virata Parvam'

Pa. Ranjith, a Kollywood director, praised the newly released 'Virata Parvam', and said it is the best Telugu film he has watched in a while.

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 12:00 pm

Pa. Ranjith, a well-known Kollywood director, praised the Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Virata Parvam'. The movie released on June 17 and has received good response from the audience. 

The 'Sarpatta Parambarai' maker, who is known for his movies close to reality, praising a Telugu movie, is not a wholesale outing.

Despite the mixed responses from the audience, 'Virata Parvam' has been receiving praises for the humble attempt, as the story is based on a Naxal-oriented love story.

Directed by Venu Udugula, 'Virata Parvam' also has Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Naveen Chandra, Eeswari Rao, Nandita Das, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by SLV Cinemas and presented by Suresh Productions, the movie has Suresh Bobbili's music.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Virata Parvam Pa Ranjith Tamil Director Director Pa Ranjith Rana Daggubati Sai Pallavi Venu Udugula Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas Telugu Film Action Drama Film
