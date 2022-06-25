Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Tamil Actor Arun Vijay Wants To Work With Raju Hirani, SLB And Rohit Shetty In Bollywood

Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Yaanai', expressed how he would love to do more projects in Bollywood and work with filmmakers Rajkummar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty.

Arun Vijay Instagram/ @arunvijayno1

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 4:33 pm

He said: "I had a great time shooting for Saaho, Bollywood fans loved my character. I cannot wait to do another project here. I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bansali and Rohit Shetty in Bollywood."

The actor added: "I have seen all of their films. They have an eye for amazing content and together we can surely bring something entertaining and huge for the Indian audiences."

Arun Vijay will be seen in 'Yaanai', 'Borrderr', 'Agni Siragugal' and 'Sinam'. His film 'Yaanai' will hit the theatres on July 1.

[With Inputs From INAS]

Art & Entertainment Tamil Cinema Bollywood Movies Rohit Shetty Sanjay Leela Bhansali New Projects Rajkumar Hirani
