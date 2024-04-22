Sydney Sweeney's Acting Coach Hits Back At Producer Carol Baum For Criticizing Her: She's Relatable

Popular actress-producer Sydney Sweeney’s acting mentor, Scott Sedita, has taken a step forward to support her amidst recent criticism from veteran Hollywood producer Carol Baum. Speaking to TMZ in a recent interview, Scott called the actress ‘serious,’ and said that she resonates with audiences due to her ‘relatable’ nature.
In the conversation, the acting coach stated, “Sydney is beautiful because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features — eyes, smile, cheekbones — that the camera angles pick up on. The camera loves her ‘look’ as well as the audience. Audiences love her because she’s relatable and approachable.”
He further went on to defend the actress, saying, “She’s been through the ups and downs of this business. So you have to be pretty much a serious actress if you’re going to go through all that,” adding, “When taking feedback or critique, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes the adjustment.”
Scott’s backing of the ‘Euphoria’ star was sparked by Hollywood producer Carol Baum’s public comments, in which she asserted that the actress wasn’t ‘pretty’ and couldn’t ‘act.’ Baum, who is known for her production on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ claimed to have formed this opinion while watching her latest popular romantic comedy, ‘Anyone but You.’
Soon after, Sydney’s representatives addressed these ‘shameful’ remarks while speaking to DailyMail, stating, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.”
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Michael Mohan’s horror film ‘Immaculate.’ She will next be seen in Michael Pearce’s ‘Echo Valley’ and is currently filming for Ron Howard’s ‘Eden.’