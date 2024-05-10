Art & Entertainment

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Entries That Advanced To The Final

Here's taking a glance at all the contestants who have advanced to the finals of the Sweden Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Nutsa Buzaladze Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

1. 5 Miinust & Puuluup

5 Miinust & Puuluup
5 Miinust & Puuluup Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

5 Miinust & Puuluup representing Estonia pose during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

2. Kaleen

Kaleen
Kaleen Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Kaleen representing Austria with the song ‘We Will Rave’ poses during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

3. Nemo

Nemo
Nemo Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Nemo representing Switzerland with the song ‘The code’ poses during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

4. Joost Klein

Joost Klein
Joost Klein Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Joost Klein from the Netherlands during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

5. Nutsa Buzaladze

Nutsa Buzaladze
Nutsa Buzaladze Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Nutsa Buzaladze representing Georgia with the song ‘Firefighter’ pose during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

6. Dons

Dons
Dons Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Dons representing Latvia with the song ‘Hollow’ gestures during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

7. Kytie

Kytie
Kytie Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Kytie gestures during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

8. Eden Golan

Eden Golan
Eden Golan Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Eden Golan representing Israel gestures during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

9. Riddle

Riddle
Riddle Photo: Jessica Gow
info_icon

Riddle representing Norway with the song ‘Ulveham’ pose during a press conference with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.

