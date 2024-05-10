Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Entries That Advanced To The Final

Here's taking a glance at all the contestants who have advanced to the finals of the Sweden Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
1. 5 Miinust & Puuluup
5 Miinust & Puuluup representing Estonia pose during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
2. Kaleen
Kaleen representing Austria with the song ‘We Will Rave’ poses during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
3. Nemo
Nemo representing Switzerland with the song ‘The code’ poses during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
4. Joost Klein
Joost Klein from the Netherlands during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
5. Nutsa Buzaladze
Nutsa Buzaladze representing Georgia with the song ‘Firefighter’ pose during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
6. Dons
Dons representing Latvia with the song ‘Hollow’ gestures during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
7. Kytie
Kytie gestures during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
8. Eden Golan
Eden Golan representing Israel gestures during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.
9. Riddle
Riddle representing Norway with the song ‘Ulveham’ pose during a press conference with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmö Arena, in Malmö, Sweden.