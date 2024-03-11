Surbhi Chandna tied the knot earlier this month with her long-term boyfriend, Karan Sharma. While the marriage was a grand affair, the actress has been constantly sharing pictures from her dreamy wedding on her social media for her fans. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her chooda ceremony, and she penned an emotional note.
Sharing a series of pictures from her pastel-themed chooda ceremony, Surbhi Chandna penned her emotions and wrote about what she felt. She wrote, “Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony. I avoided making eye contact with mum and dad 'cause then I knew I would start feeling the void of drifting apart. My heartfelt excitement to start this new phase of life. The pain of leaving my Parents and so much more. We wanted our wedding to be joyous & happy for all and wanted to see our family smile all along to see us tying the knot.”
The first picture shows Chandna smiling towards the camera and extending her arm. She was seen wearing a set of pink, silver, and white chooda. She looked ethereal in a pink and silver sharara set, while Karan Sharma wore a kurta with a pyjama.
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 317K likes. Fans gushed over how beautiful the ceremony was. Reacting to the picture, one fan wrote, “The chooda ceremony was so beautiful which started with Bappa's name. Also, you were fully in the moment.” A second fan said, “Your chooda ceremony dress is so beautiful.” A third fan commented, “U!!! Ur pictures!!! Decor!!! Makeup!! Dresses!!! Everything was much much better than the Bollywood celebrities.”