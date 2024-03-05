Television actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma, at Jaipur's Chomu Palace. Surbhi ditched the red lehenga and opted for a silver coloured lehenga for her wedding. She also chose to wear light pink choodas instead of red and white ones. On Tuesday, the 'Ishqbaaz' actress shared dreamy pics from her wedding.
For her big day, Surbhi Chandna donned a silver lehenga that had embellishments in baby pink, and it came with a custom-cut choli with intricate tassel detailing. She wore a baby pink dupatta with a long trail. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda and golden kaleeras. The actress wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open.
Karan Sharma was in a silver sherwani that he paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala. He also wore a white turban. Sharing the wedding photos on their Instagram handles, the couple wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together. #sukar #estd2010."
Surbhi and Karan had grand pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding. Several pics and videos from their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies have gone viral on social media. The 'Naagin' actress was in a golden sequined outfit for her chooda ceremony. For the haldi, she wore a halter-neck top with vibrant pearls and shells, that she paired with a purple-hued skirt embellished with beads and coloured crystals. Karan was in a golden kurta paired and a white pathani.
Wishing Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma a very happy married life!