Surbhi and Karan had grand pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding. Several pics and videos from their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies have gone viral on social media. The 'Naagin' actress was in a golden sequined outfit for her chooda ceremony. For the haldi, she wore a halter-neck top with vibrant pearls and shells, that she paired with a purple-hued skirt embellished with beads and coloured crystals. Karan was in a golden kurta paired and a white pathani.