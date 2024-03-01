Surbhi and Karan had a roka ceremony in September 2023. The mehendi ceremony will be followed by an engagement ceremony and later, there will be a soulful Sufi music night. On March 2, there will be haldi ceremony which will have Winter Wonderland theme, and the choora ceremony for the bride-to-be. The wedding ceremony of Surbhi and Karan is said to take place at 5 pm.