Television actor Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot her longtime beau Karan Sharma in Jaipur on March 2. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started from today, March 1. Surbhi was spotted at the Mumbai airport today as she left for her wedding. The mehendi pics of Surbhi and Karan are all over social media and we can't get over the dreamy pics.
A video from the mehendi ceremony has gone viral where Surbhi and Karan are seen making a grand entry walking hand-in-hand and everyone is cheering for the couple. Surbhi donend a mehndi-coloured lehnga choli with hues of pink and navy blue while Karan opted for a green kurta-pajama paired with a matching embroidered jacket.
As per reports, Surbhi and Karan are planning to host a Tuxedo Night named 'Glamour Glitz & Romance'. Ditching the traditional wear, they have set dress code for the night. Men have to be in tuxedos, while the dress code for women is English gown.
The 'Naagin' actress recently celebrated her bachelorette with her 'Ishqbaaz' co-stars Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Mrinal Deshraj. Surbhi donned a chic yellow-and-white ensemble. She shared the pics from her bachelorette party and wrote, "The A gang made sure i have a blast just before i am no longer a Bachelor and i can't thank them enough cause koi special feel karana inse seekhe. Two days of Madness begins and reliving my bachelorette here."
Surbhi and Karan had a roka ceremony in September 2023. The mehendi ceremony will be followed by an engagement ceremony and later, there will be a soulful Sufi music night. On March 2, there will be haldi ceremony which will have Winter Wonderland theme, and the choora ceremony for the bride-to-be. The wedding ceremony of Surbhi and Karan is said to take place at 5 pm.