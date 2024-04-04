Art & Entertainment

Sunny Leone Teams Up With Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhudeva For Next Film, Heads To Muscat For Shoot

Actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’, is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sunny Leone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’, is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film.

Actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’, is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film.

The actress is heading to Muscat to start shooting for the same. The project marks Sunny’s second collaboration with Prabhudeva. The two previously collaborated for a song in a movie titled ‘Petta Rap’. However, the audience will get to witness Sunny and Himesh Reshammiya share the screen space for the first time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 15th edition of the popular dating show, ‘Splitsvilla’.

Earlier, talking about the show, the actress had said that ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, staying genuine and connected with the changing trends in relationships.

She said: “It resonates with the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed. The 'ExSqueeze Me Please' theme this season will add twists and turns that will surely heighten fans' excitement.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony