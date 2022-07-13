Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Sun TV Acquires Satellite Rights Of Santhanam-Starrer 'Gulu Gulu'

The satellite and digital rights of the comedy-drama 'Gulu Gulu', directed by Rathna Kumar, have been bought by the SUN group.

'Gulu Gulu'
'Gulu Gulu' BookMyShow

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 3:50 pm

The satellite and digital rights of Director Rathna Kumar's much-awaited comedy-drama 'Gulu Gulu', featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, have been acquired by the Sun group.

While the satellite rights of the film, which promises to be a hilarious comedy, have been acquired by Sun TV, the digital rights of the film have been acquired by Sun NXT.

Santhanam plays an interesting character called 'Google' in the film.

In it, he plays a person who is well-traveled and knows 13 languages. Yet, his English is broken. He gets bashed up in the name of doing social service but knows about almost anything and everything. What's more, he'll give everybody who asks him a question a clear-cut explanation. That is why he is lovingly called 'Google'.

However, every time people call him that, all he hears is 'Gulu Gulu'.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran, and 'Lollu Sabha' Seshu, among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sun TV Gulu Gulu Rathna Kumar Santhanam Athulya Chandra Tamil Movie Tamil Film Industry
