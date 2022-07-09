Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Santhanam-Starrer 'Gulu Gulu' To Hit Screens On July 29

Director Rathna Kumar's much-awaited comedy-drama 'Gulu Gulu', featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, is to hit screens on July 29.

'Gulu Gulu' Poster
'Gulu Gulu' Poster Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 3:20 pm

Director Rathna Kumar's much-awaited comedy-drama 'Gulu Gulu', featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, is to hit screens on July 29.

Taking to Twitter, Rathna Kumar said in Tamil, "We are going to jump upside down. 'Gulu Gulu' in theatres from this July 29. Journey begins."

Santhanam, who plays the lead in the film, too announced the news on his twitter timeline. He wrote, "'Gulu Gulu' from July 29. Get ready for a fun and frolic entertainer. Something new in my career, see you all in theatres."

The film's teaser has raised expectations from the film.

Santhanam plays an interesting character called 'Google' in the film. In the film, Santhanam's character is widely travelled and knows 13 languages. He knows about almost anything and everything. Yet, his English is broken.

What's more, he'll give everybody who asks him a question a clear-cut explanation. That is why he is lovingly called 'Google'. However, everytime people call him that, all he hears is 'Gulu Gulu'.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran and 'Lollu Sabha' Seshu among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Santhanam Gulu Gulu Athulya Chandra Comedy Rathna Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies