Shoot Of Santhanam's Film With Prashanth Raj Wrapped Up

The shooting of director Prashant Raj's upcoming comedy entertainer, featuring actor Santhanam in the lead, has been wrapped up, its makers have announced. Fortune Films, the firm producing the yet-to-be-titled film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The film features actresses Tanya Hope and Ragini Dwivedi as the female leads
It said, "It's a wrap of our 'Santa15'! Get ready to witness one awesome fun entertainer. More updates soon."
Santhanam too confirmed that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up. He tweeted, "My next 'Santa15' shooting wrapped up. It was a super fun journey with director Prashant Raj. Get ready to witness one awesome fun entertainer. More updates coming soon."
Director Raj responded to Santhanam's tweet, saying, "Thanks for one of the most memorable working experiences brother."
The film has music by Arjun Janya.
