Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shoot Of Santhanam's Film With Prashanth Raj Wrapped Up

The shooting of the film 'Santa 15' by director Prashant Raj and featuring actor Santhanam has been wrapped up.

Prashant Raj, Santhanam
Prashant Raj, Santhanam Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 4:43 pm

The shooting of director Prashant Raj's upcoming comedy entertainer, featuring actor Santhanam in the lead, has been wrapped up, its makers have announced. Fortune Films, the firm producing the yet-to-be-titled film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The film features actresses Tanya Hope and Ragini Dwivedi as the female leads

It said, "It's a wrap of our 'Santa15'! Get ready to witness one awesome fun entertainer. More updates soon."

Santhanam too confirmed that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up. He tweeted, "My next 'Santa15' shooting wrapped up. It was a super fun journey with director Prashant Raj. Get ready to witness one awesome fun entertainer. More updates coming soon."

Director Raj responded to Santhanam's tweet, saying, "Thanks for one of the most memorable working experiences brother."

Related stories

Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh Wrap Up The Shoot Of 'Rana Naidu'

Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up Remake Of Telugu Film 'HIT'

The film has music by Arjun Janya.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prashant Raj Santhanam Film Shooting Shoot Wrap Art And Entertainment Santa 15 Prashant Raj Santhanam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera