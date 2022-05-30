Abishek Ambareesh To Star In A Love Story, Set Around The Cauvery conflict

Actor Ambareesh's son actor Abishek Ambareesh's film announcements grabbed centre stage on his father's birth anniversary. The actor, who is presently filming the last scenes of his film ‘Bad Manners’, is now scheduled to work on ‘Kaali’, a 90s love story in which he will collaborate with cinematographer and filmmaker Krishna.

"This is a love story that will be set against the Cauvery conflict in the 90s when the issue was at its peak. This story deals with a Kannada boy and a Tamil girl. Abhishek will sport a more lean avatar. We are waiting for him to finish his work for Bad Manners, following which he will get in shape for this film," Krishna said, according to a report by ETimes.

Meanwhile, another film, tentatively titled ‘AA04’, has been announced. Director S Mahesh Kumar of ‘Madhagaja’ fame will collaborate with Abishek Ambareesh on this project. "Abishek will be seen in a completely new avatar, as a person who fights for the right things," Kumar said.

Son of Kannada actor couple Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Abhishek Ambareesh debuted with the film ‘Amar’ a couple of years ago. It turned out to be the perfect launchpad for the actor.

‘Amar’, revolves around a young man who falls in love with Bobby, a beautiful woman, after the two participate in a nature-based initiative. However, Bobby's father fixes her marriage to Varun, a businessman. Abishek Ambareesh starred alongside actress Tanya Hope. It was directed by filmmaker Nagashekar.