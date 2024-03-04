Art & Entertainment

Stuck In Mumbai Traffic, Kajol Catches Up On Crochet Work, Does Backseat Driving

Bollywood star Kajol has shared a handy solution on how to beat traffic woes.

IANS
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Instagram
Actress Kajol Photo: Instagram
Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Kajol on Monday shared a video.

In the clip, ‘The Trial’ star is seen sitting on the backseat and doing crochet, a process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn and thread.

The actress shared the video with the caption: “#Crocheting and backseat driving at the same time.. #longdrives #neverending #trafficsolutions #rihannasaidit #multitasking.”

On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India.

Kajol

