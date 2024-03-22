Art & Entertainment

Steve Martin Was ‘Hurt’ When He Was Ambushed On The Red Carpet In 1996

Hollywood actor and comedian Steve Martin shared that he was upset when he was ambushed on the red carpet by British comedian Paul Kaye as his alter-ego in 1996.

I
IANS
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Steve Martin Photo: Instagram
The actor told the Guardian newspaper: "It hurt because I was at a very vulnerable moment in my career."

It was later suggested that Martin cancelled the rest of his interviews for the film following the incident.

However, Martin insisted that it was not true.Martin added: "Bad reviews hurt; they really hurt. But if I’m at a screening and I see the critic, I just go: ‘Hey! How you doing?’ Like you don’t know anything."

Kaye in his guise as fictional interviewer Dennis became well-known for accosting celebrities and insulting them with his line of questioning, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Martin was told that Kaye has since been haunted by his encounter at the 'Sgt Bilko' screening because strangers now come up to him and ask: "How come you’re not funny any more?"

Martin reacted by laughing and saying: "I hold no grudges. Things have gone well."

The 'Only Murders In The Building' star was also asked about his current career high and he insisted he takes nothing for granted these days.

He said: "If you’re anointed tonight, you can be dumped on tomorrow... " adding: "Idolatry is so fleeting".

