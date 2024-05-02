Art & Entertainment

Star Story: Rajinikanth Biopic In The Works, Sajid Nadiadwala Bags Rights

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly bagged the rights for star Rajinikanth’s biopic, which will depict his humble beginnings to becoming a superstar.

Advertisement

IANS
Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala Photo: IANS
info_icon

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly bagged the rights for star Rajinikanth’s biopic, which will depict his humble beginnings to becoming a superstar.

According to a media report, Nadiadwala, who has bankrolled films such as the 'Housefull' franchise, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Judwaa 2', and 'Kick', among many others, signed a contract for the rights for the biopic.

Quoting a source close to the development, the media report said that Nadiadwala believes "Rajinikanth's story deserves to be seen by the world - from a bus conductor to a superstar".

The media report also stated that Nadiadwala has been in constant touch with the star and his family to maintain authenticity in telling the story and claimed that it is the “greatest rags to riches story, and will focus more on Rajinikanth the human.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media