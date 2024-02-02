When the announcement of the much-awaited Korean web series ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 came out in June 2022, it got fans excited. And it has truly been a long wait, with so many speculations regarding any details of the show. Now, Netflix India has unveiled the first look of the upcoming season.
'Squid Game 2' First Look: A Transformed Lee Jung-jae Vows To Unveil The Deadly Game's Secrets At Any Cost
Netflix has revealed the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Korean horror show 'Squid Game' Season 2.
Netflix took to social media to post a brief snippet of the first look of the most-anticipated show. “History has it - You can never regret a decision with pink hair. Here’s the first look at Squid Game Season 2, coming soon only on Netflix!,” the caption read.
Although the series is poised for release later this year, the makers have not disclosed the exact date yet.
The teaser clip shows that the story will continue from where Season 1 concluded, with Seong Gi-hun surviving but now committed to exposing the inhumane horrors of the game.
In the first slide, Lee Jung-jae, who played Seong Gi-hun, is donned in a suit as he’s seen leaving an airport. He has a new look now: he sports pink hair. The clip begins with him walking with his back to the camera. He held his phone to his ear as someone said, “You are going to regret the choice you made.” A furious Gi-hun replied, “I will find you. No matter what it takes.” He then cut the call.
The rest of the slides include photos of Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo.
The second season will see Jung-jae and Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.
Dong-hyuk had previously said of his second-season plans: “I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next. There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.”
‘Squid Game’ released in September 2021 and till date, remains the all-time most-watched Netflix TV series.