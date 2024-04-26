'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Co-Stars Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Reportedly 'Discussing Marriage' After Years Of Dating

After maintaining a discreet romance for years, Zendaya and Tom Holland appear to be in talks of changing their relationship status. As per a new report, the couple has been in discussions to tie the knot. It seems that one of the industry’s beloved couple may be envisioning a future as man and wife.
A source close to the couple told PEOPLE on April 25 that the two stars might be anticipating a future together after successfully keeping their relationship lowkey and private while also focusing on their respective careers. As per the report, the source told the outlet, “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.”
The duo, who first crossed paths on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ back in 2016, were quickly followed by numerous dating allegations and rumours. But it wasn’t until the couple was eventually seen packing on the PDA in Holland’s car in 2021 that this was confirmed. Since then, they haven’t said much about their off-screen romance, but have been spotted together at various events.
The source, as per the report, said, “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part, adding, “Both are private.” The source further revealed that public attention “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”
Whether or not the two will tie the knot is yet to be determined, but fans sure are rooting for them.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, for, Zendaya, whose film ‘Challengers’ hits theaters on April 26, and Holland, who’s currently a part of a play, ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ work is what is keeping them busy these days.
Although the two did collaborate on the MCU’s ‘Spider-Man’ movies, there have recently been discussions that Zendaya and Tom would reprise their roles as MJ and Peter Parker for a fourth movie. Director Sam Raimi hasn’t made a decision yet, although both the stars have shown their eagerness to return.