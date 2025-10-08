Rishab Shetty Reacts To Karur Stampede At Vijay’s Political Rally: It Was Not Intentional

Reacting to Vijay's Karur stampede, Rishab Shetty said it's not one person's mistake but a "collective" one.

Rishab Shetty on Karun stampede
Rishab Shetty opens up on the stampede at Vijay's political rally in Karur Photo: Instagram/Rishab Shetty
  • Rishab Shetty has reacted to the Karur stampede that took the lives of 41 people

  • He described the tragedy as a "collective mistake"

  • The Kantara actor also weighed in on the role of hero worship

On September 27, Karur, Tamil Nadu, witnessed the most fateful day of the year. Thousands of people gathered to attend a rally by actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is the chief of the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). There was a massive turnout, and fans moved towards his vehicle, which caused a stampede, reportedly killing 41 people, and at least 60 were injured. Several blamed the poor planning, mismanagement and lack of basic safety measures, and security issues.

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty, in a recent interview, reacting to the entire incident, called it a "collective mistake".

Rishab Shetty on Karur stampede during Vijay's rally

In an interview with NDTV, Shetty said, "I don't think it could be one person's mistake, maybe it was a collective mistake made by many. Maybe it could have been controlled. That's why we call it an accident. It was not intentional. We should take precautions... But who will control a mob? How can I comment on that?"

Defending the police and government, the actor said, "We can easily blame the police or government, they also have a responsibility. But sometimes they will also have trouble (controlling the crowd)".

While expressing his views on hero worship, he said, "If we like a hero or his character, we do hero worship. How can I comment on that (the stampede)? It's unfortunate when these accidents happen, around 40 people died there".

About Vijay's Karur stampede

The rally was part of Vijay's State-wide tour for the Assembly elections in 2026. Over 40 people lost their lives, including children and women. He later shared a clarification video on his X handle. Vijay also spoke to the families of the victims over a video call and promised them that he would visit Karur.

According to the state police, a crowd of nearly 30,000 people gathered at the venue, which had a capacity of about 10,000. They shared that there were violations of security guidelines and a lack of proper arrangements for food and drinking water, which resulted in the tragic incident.

