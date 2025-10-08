Rishab Shetty Reacts To Karur Stampede At Vijay’s Political Rally: It Was Not Intentional

Rishab Shetty on Karur stampede during Vijay's rally

In an interview with NDTV, Shetty said, "I don't think it could be one person's mistake, maybe it was a collective mistake made by many. Maybe it could have been controlled. That's why we call it an accident. It was not intentional. We should take precautions... But who will control a mob? How can I comment on that?"