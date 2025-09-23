Radikaa’s daughter, Rayane Mithun, paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother, in a lengthy post. Sharing some memorable pictures, she wrote on Instagram, “A lifelong fighter, Ammama carried herself with strength and courage, and only let go when she knew her children and family were by her side. Where do I even begin? Do I start with how she single-handedly raised 6 siblings and 4 children with unshakable determination? How she carried the weight of her world on her shoulders without ever letting it break her?"