Radikaa Sarathkumar's mother, Geetha Radha, died on September 21, at the age of 86
The last rites took place on Monday (September 22) at the Besant Nagar Crematorium, Chennai
Several figures from the film industry expressed their condolences on social media
Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar's mother, Geetha Radha, passed away on Sunday night (September 21) in Chennai due to age-related health issues. She was 86. Geetha Radha's body was kept at Radikaa’s residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, where family and friends pay their last respects. The funeral took place on Monday (September 22) at the Besant Nagar Crematorium.
Radikaa Sarathkumar breaks down at her mother's funeral
Several pics and videos from the funeral have gone viral on social media. In one video, Radikaa was seen turning emotional, and broke down in tears. Her sister, actress Nirosha, was also by her side.
In remembrance of her mother, Radikaa shared a heartfelt video on her social media, featuring all the memorable throwback moments with her mother. The video was shared with folded hands emojis.
Here's the video of Radikaa breaking down in tears
Radikaa’s daughter, Rayane Mithun, paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother, in a lengthy post. Sharing some memorable pictures, she wrote on Instagram, “A lifelong fighter, Ammama carried herself with strength and courage, and only let go when she knew her children and family were by her side. Where do I even begin? Do I start with how she single-handedly raised 6 siblings and 4 children with unshakable determination? How she carried the weight of her world on her shoulders without ever letting it break her?"
She added, “How she was an extraordinary cook, who fed not just our bodies but our hearts? How her sharp sense of humor could light up any room? Or how, behind her toughness, she carried a heart full of faith, prayer, and love? No words will ever be enough to describe my Ammama."
May Geetha Radha's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family.