Radikaa Sarathkumar's Mother Geetha Radha Passes Away: Actress Cries Inconsolably At Funeral

Radikaa Sarathkumar's shared a heartfelt video to pay tribute to her late mother Geetha Radha.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Radikaa Sarathkumar mother dies
Radikaa Sarathkumar mourns mother death Photo: Instagram/Radikaa Sarathkumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Radikaa Sarathkumar's mother, Geetha Radha, died on September 21, at the age of 86

  • The last rites took place on Monday (September 22) at the Besant Nagar Crematorium, Chennai

  • Several figures from the film industry expressed their condolences on social media

Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar's mother, Geetha Radha, passed away on Sunday night (September 21) in Chennai due to age-related health issues. She was 86. Geetha Radha's body was kept at Radikaa’s residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, where family and friends pay their last respects. The funeral took place on Monday (September 22) at the Besant Nagar Crematorium.

Radikaa Sarathkumar breaks down at her mother's funeral

Several pics and videos from the funeral have gone viral on social media. In one video, Radikaa was seen turning emotional, and broke down in tears. Her sister, actress Nirosha, was also by her side.

In remembrance of her mother, Radikaa shared a heartfelt video on her social media, featuring all the memorable throwback moments with her mother. The video was shared with folded hands emojis.

Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore - X
Zubeen Garg, Assamese Singer And Cultural Icon, Passes Away In Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the video of Radikaa breaking down in tears

Radikaa’s daughter, Rayane Mithun, paid an emotional tribute to her grandmother, in a lengthy post. Sharing some memorable pictures, she wrote on Instagram, “A lifelong fighter, Ammama carried herself with strength and courage, and only let go when she knew her children and family were by her side. Where do I even begin? Do I start with how she single-handedly raised 6 siblings and 4 children with unshakable determination? How she carried the weight of her world on her shoulders without ever letting it break her?"

Related Content
Related Content

She added, “How she was an extraordinary cook, who fed not just our bodies but our hearts? How her sharp sense of humor could light up any room? Or how, behind her toughness, she carried a heart full of faith, prayer, and love? No words will ever be enough to describe my Ammama."

Punjabi music legend Charanjit Ahuja dies - X
Charanjit Ahuja, Punjabi Music Legend, Passes Away At 72: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali And Others Pay Tribute

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

May Geetha Radha's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  4. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  3. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. India, France Review Civil Nuclear Ties, Explore Small and Advanced Modular Reactor Projects

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures