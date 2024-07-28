Dhanush’s 50th film – ‘Raayan’ – was released in cinemas on Friday, July 26. This action crime movie saw him donning the hat of a writer and director along with being the lead actor. On Day 2 of its release, the movie saw a steady rise in its box office earnings which is only expected to increase over the weekend. ‘Raayan’ has earned Rs 27.4 crores in just two days of its release.
As reported by Sacnilk, ‘Raayan’ saw a 0.73 percent increase in its earnings on Saturday. The movie fetched Rs 13.75 crore on Saturday which increased the total earnings to Rs 27.4 crore. The Dhanush starrer has generated the majority of its revenue from its Tamil version. Of the total domestic collection of Rs 27.4 crore, the Tamil version contributed Rs 23.85 crore, the Telugu version Rs 3.1 crore, and the Hindi version only Rs 0.45 crore.
The movie is struggling to attract Hindi-speaking audiences. Additionally, it is facing significant competition in the Hindi and Telugu markets from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Despite being in its fifth week, the Prabhas starrer continues to dominate the box office, earning Rs 2.9 crore on Saturday alone and accumulating a total of Rs 628 crore in India to date.
Raayan achieved an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 60.85% on Saturday, with the highest attendance recorded during night shows. For the Telugu version, the film saw an overall occupancy rate of 26.12% on the same day.
Directed by Dhanush, ‘Raayan’ revolves around the story of four siblings who get caught in a web of betrayal, revenge, and deception. The movie stars S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in important roles. It has been backed by Sun Pictures and the music has been composed by AR Rahman.