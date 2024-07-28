Dhanush’s 50th film – ‘Raayan’ – was released in cinemas on Friday, July 26. This action crime movie saw him donning the hat of a writer and director along with being the lead actor. On Day 2 of its release, the movie saw a steady rise in its box office earnings which is only expected to increase over the weekend. ‘Raayan’ has earned Rs 27.4 crores in just two days of its release.