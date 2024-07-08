'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India

The Prabhas-led film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which was released in the theatres worldwide on June 27, in multiple languages, started its box office journey by making Rs 95. 3 crore nett in India on day one. But in just 11 days of its release, the sci-fi thriller crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. On the second Sunday of its release, which was 'Kalki 2898 AD' eleventh day in theatres, the Nag Ashwin directorial witnessed growth in its collections. It earned Rs 44.35 crore nett in India as per industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes 'Kalki's nett domestic box office collection to Rs 510.05 crore. The gross collection is Rs 607.2 crore.
The worldwide collection of 'Kalki 2898 AD' stands at Rs 832.20 crore. The same report also stated that it had an overall 65.90% Telugu occupancy on Sunday.
Prabhas has delivered yet another blockbuster with 'Kalki 2898 AD'. His last film 'Salaar' (2023), directed by Prashanth Neel was also a massive hit.
'Kalki 2898 AD' which is inspired from the Hindu epic 'Mahabharata', also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobana and Disha Patani among others.
The film ended with a cliffhanger and fans are now excited about the sequel. In a recent interview with Times Now/Zoom, Nag Ashwin revealed that he has already shot about 20 percent of the second part of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He said, “The next one is a while off because it’s not really shot yet. It’s shot for about 20 to 30 days'' and added, “I’d say at best 20 percent (is ready). At best 20 percent because the big stuff is still remaining. We have to get that right''.
In another interview with Variety, Nag said, "We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start." Opening up about the sequel’s plot, he said, “Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors''.