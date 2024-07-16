South Cinema

'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller

'Raayan' trailer was unveiled today, July 16. The movie stars Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles.

Dhanushs Raayan trailer
'Raayan' trailer Photo: YouTube
info_icon

The much-awaited 'Raayan' trailer was unveiled today, July 16. The movie stars Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. It also stars Prakash Raj and Dushara Vijayan in important roles. Dhanush has also directed the film apart from acting in it. The action drama is all set to hit the theatres on July 26. 

The trailer of 'Raayan' starts with Dhanush washing the blood on his body. We then get to see Kalidas and Sundeep’s characters who are apparently angry at something. It seems Dhanush, Kalidas and Sundeep are on the way for vengeance. The ending scene of the trailer shows Dhanush in a calm and composed body language as he talks to a policeman. Dhanush plays an intense character Raayan. His relation is with Kalidas and Sundeep's is not revealed in the trailer but it seems they are either brothers or friends who have the same motive. In one scene, all three are seen together and they looked menacing.

A character is seen telling that the most dangerous animal in the jungle is not a lion or a tiger, but a wolf. He says, “If they face each other one-on-one, the lion will beat the wolf. But a wolf is very intelligent. They come as a pack, round the lion up and then destroy it.” We see several goons running with swords in their hands.

Watch 'Raayan' trailer here.

For the unversed, 'Raayan' is Dhanush’s second directorial after the 2017 film 'Pa Paandi' which starred Rajkiran in the lead role. It marks his 50th film as an actor. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.

Music has been given by AR Rahman and five songs from the film including 'Adangaatha Asuran', 'Oh Raaya 'and 'Water Packet' have already been released.

