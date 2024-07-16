'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller

The trailer of 'Raayan' starts with Dhanush washing the blood on his body. We then get to see Kalidas and Sundeep’s characters who are apparently angry at something. It seems Dhanush, Kalidas and Sundeep are on the way for vengeance. The ending scene of the trailer shows Dhanush in a calm and composed body language as he talks to a policeman. Dhanush plays an intense character Raayan. His relation is with Kalidas and Sundeep's is not revealed in the trailer but it seems they are either brothers or friends who have the same motive. In one scene, all three are seen together and they looked menacing.