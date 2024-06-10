South Cinema

Dhanush's 50th Film ‘Raayan’ To Hit The Screens On July 26

Tamil superstar Dhanush has announced the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Raayan’.

Dhanush
Dhanush Photo: X
info_icon

The actor took to his X handle on Monday and shared posters of the film to be released in different languages with the caption: “#Raayan From July 26th”.

In the posters, Dhanush can be seen looking at the camera with a deity behind him, with a bag and a pot placed next to the actor. The colour temperature of the frame is warm with flames making up for most of the frame. ‘Raayan’ is the 50th film of Dhanush who earlier shared the first song from the movie on X.

The lyrical video shows the actor pulling off some killer dance moves, grooving alongside a large group of dancers. The song composed and sung by A.R. Rahman has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

