Prabhas-led film 'Kalki 2898 AD' which released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in multiple languages, is minting moolah at the box office. The sci-fi thriller directed by Nag Ashwin has already amassed Rs 900 crore worldwide and is inching closer to enter the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club at the global box office. Director Nag Ashwin is elated with the response his film is receiving.
On the box office response, Nag Ashwin told Hindustan Times, “A movie like this is beyond us. The ambition was bigger in the sense, there was a larger thing at stake than just us. Many makers were waiting for the result of this sci-fi film. If it didn’t work, it would have closed doors for more years.''
He also said that it was ''very difficult'' to get the finances as the production begun during the pandemic. “Luckily, we did have the biggest star cast of our country, so we had a little bit of a cushion there. Plus the previous films we (the producers) have done together, worked, so there was goodwill on that front,'' he added.
Audiences have raved 'Kalki 2898 AD' for the visual treat and performances by the stellar cast but a large section of moviegoers found the first half of 'Kalki 2898 AD' a bit slow. On this, Ashwin said, “It has been a universal response that people found the first half slow, and it’s very valid. In a three-hour film if viewers liked two hours and 54 minutes, I will take that.”
'Kalki 2898 AD' is inspired by the Hindu epic 'Mahabharata'. It is a blend of mythology and science. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Disha Patani among others.
The film ended with a cliffhanger and audiences are now eagerly waiting for the sequel.