Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Is Over Rs 20 Crore Ahead Of Dhruv Vikram's Film

Dude Vs Bison Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan and Dhruv Vikram's films hit the big screens on October 17. The collection of both movies has seen a rise on the third day of release.

Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 3:
Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan's outperforms Dhruv Vikram starrer Photo: IMDb
Dude Vs Bisos Kaalamaadan box office collection Day 3: Both films hit the theatres on October 17, and witnessed a rise in business following their release day. Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com had a strong start and maintained its momentum on Day 2 and Day 3. Dhruv Vikram's film, though it opened in the single-digits, also saw growth after Day 1. Dude has maintained a lead over Bison after three days. Here's the box office collection of Dude and Bison.

Dude box office collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Dude opened at Rs 9.75 crore, followed by Rs 10.3 crore on its first Saturday and an estimated Rs 10.50 crore on its first Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 30.35 crore.

It has an overall 55.20% Tami occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 35.70%, followed by 63.65% during the afternoon shows, 58.91% in the evening shows and 62.55% at night.

Dude movie Twitter review - X
Dude X Review: Read These 10 Tweets If You Are Planning To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Rom-Com

BY Garima Das

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Dude read: "If Dude was the satire it is made out to be, I was too over-stimulated and exhausted to notice it. Even doomscrolling on Instagram is more relaxing than this. And keeping pace with Agan’s epiphanies (to marry or not to marry the cousin) was exhausting on another level as was decoding his facial expressions (of which there are three)."

Bison box office collection Day 3

Bison trails behind Dude. Dhruv Vikram's sports drama had a slow start by earning only Rs 2.55 crore on Day 1, and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 2. On its first Sunday, it saw a further rise as Mari Selvaraj directorial collected an estimated Rs 4.25 crore. The total collection of Bison stands at Rs 10.10 crore after three days.

The film opened to mostly positive reviews. So, the strong word of mouth will help the film in its collections during the Diwali holiday week.

Bison Kaalamaadan (2025) - YouTube
Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Bison read: "Bison asks an uncomfortable question — how many Kittaan’s stories are still unlived because of the weight of their surnames? Selvaraj refuses to romanticize their struggle or beautify their pain. He treats it as daily reality — neither tragedy nor spectacle, just existence."

