Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Is Over Rs 20 Crore Ahead Of Dhruv Vikram's Film

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Dude read: "If Dude was the satire it is made out to be, I was too over-stimulated and exhausted to notice it. Even doomscrolling on Instagram is more relaxing than this. And keeping pace with Agan’s epiphanies (to marry or not to marry the cousin) was exhausting on another level as was decoding his facial expressions (of which there are three)."