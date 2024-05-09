South Cinema

Busy birthday: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse Of ‘VD14’ Set In 19th Century

After unveiling the first look of his film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, actor Vijay Deverakonda again treated his fans on his birthday with a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', set in the 19th century.

Advertisement

Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After unveiling the first look of his film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, actor Vijay Deverakonda again treated his fans on his birthday with a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', set in the 19th century.

Vijay took to X and shared a poster featuring a sculpture of a king.

The poster has "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it.

The actor captioned it: “ 'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial.”

The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster on their official X handle.

The caption read: “Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes. Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND. Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda. Directed by @Rahul_Sankrityn. Produced by @MythriOfficial.”

Advertisement

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is reported that the film stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  2. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
  3. PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Head Of Believers Eastern Church
  4. Couple, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Police Launch Probe
  5. J&K: 3 Terrorists, Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar, Killed In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Busy birthday: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse Of ‘VD14’ Set In 19th Century
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Sports New Sauve Look Amidst 'Ramayana' Shoot'; Check Out Fans' Reactions
  3. Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Dil Raju Again, Ravi Kiran Kola’s Film Poster Out On Actor's 35th Birthday
  4. Avika Gor Opens Up On How She Teamed Up With Andre Russell For 'Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki'
  5. Zakir Khan On Elections During His School Days: 'My Maturity Comes From This Early Exposure'
Sports News
  1. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  2. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Backs Javelin Thrower DP Manu for Paris Olympics Qualification
  5. Travis Head Hails Abhishek Sharma As 'Exciting Talent' For Indian Cricket
World News
  1. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  2. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  3. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  4. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  5. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: TMC To Move EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'