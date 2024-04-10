Art & Entertainment

Sonu Nigam Teams Up With Singer-Sister Teesha Nigam For The Song ‘O Mere Humnava’

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has collaborated with his sister Teesha Nigam for a soulful song titled ‘O Mere Humnava’.

Advertisement

X
Sonu Nigam and Teesha Nigam Photo: X
info_icon

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has collaborated with his sister Teesha Nigam for a soulful song titled ‘O Mere Humnava’.

The track was released on Wednesday and tells a poignant tale of tangled emotions leading to heartbreak.

The music video of the song features actors Avinash Mishra and Reem Sameer Shaikh.

The storyline delves deep into themes of vulnerability, heartbreak, and trust.

The video, shot in Mumbai, adds depth to the song's emotional journey with its parallel storyline.

The lyrics for the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has also composed the track.

Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam shared: “The song's lyrics convey a sense of vulnerability, which really touched me when I first heard it. It beautifully portrays the pain and sensitivity that the character experiences. When artists and labels are on the same page, great work is bound to happen.”

Advertisement

Teesha Nigam said: “This song is exceptionally close to my heart, as this is my first song with my brother Sonu. Working with him was not only fun but also artistically satisfying, as we poured our hearts into this project. I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love into this song.”

The song, produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Singh Sidhu, has been released under the label of White Hill Beats and is available to stream across all digital platforms.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Tamil Nadu Is Saying Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar...', Says Prime Minister; SC Dismisses Breathalyser Test Plea
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32