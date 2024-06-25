Sonu Nigam On 'Maharaj' Track: 'Singing For Junaid Khan's Debut Made It More Memorable'

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the 'Maharaj' stars debutante Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. The makers of the film on Tuesday released a rendition of the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam', which marks Sonu Nigam's return to spiritual music in cinema. The music video not only highlights the beauty of the song, but also showcases the impact of Sonu's voice. Talking about the song, Sonu said in a statement: "I've been fortunate to have had a very beautiful connection with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and I truly value that I had this personal equation with Yash ji. Anything related to YRF is special to me. I'm so glad that 'Achutham Keshavam' happened for 'Maharaj'. Singing for Aamir's son's debut and my friend Siddharth Malhotra's directorial venture made it all the more memorable."