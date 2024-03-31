Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha's Two Memorable Concerts: Michael Jackson In Childhood, Vishal Mishra Now

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has heaped praise on her "friend" Vishal Mishra and said that after attending King of Pop Michael Jackson’s concert in her childhood, she has straight attended the gig of the Bollywood singer.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha, Vishal Mishra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has heaped praise on her "friend" Vishal Mishra and said that after attending King of Pop Michael Jackson’s concert in her childhood, she has straight attended the gig of the Bollywood singer.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of the performance and captioned it: “I am so proud of my friend @vishalmishraofficial.”

Sonakshi%20Sinha%27s%20Instagram%20Story
Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

“Bhai bachpan mein Michael Jackson ke concert ke baad seedhe tumhare concert pe aayi hu… and it was bloody awesome,” she added.

Vishal has lent his vocal prowess for the song 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. It also has Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi as singers. The track is composed by Vishal and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Advertisement

The track is picturised on Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It has been shot in Jordan. The film is said to release on Eid.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita