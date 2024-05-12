Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Mark First Anniversary Of 'Dahaad' Premiere

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma on Sunday marked the first anniversary of their acclaimed web series "Dahaad".

Sonakshi Sinha In Dahaad
Sonakshi Sinha In Dahaad Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The crime drama series followed Sinha's Anjali Bhaati, a cop in the interiors of Rajasthan who is hot on the heels of a serial killer, later revealed to be a mild-mannered teacher called Anand Swarnakar, played by Varma.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, "Dahaad" premiered on Prime Video on May 12, 2023.

Production house Tiger Baby shared a photo montage from the show on its official Instagram page.

"The hunt #1YearOfDahaad'," the banner said in the post.

"Dahaad" is also the first ever Indian web series to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival, where it competed for Berlinale Series Award.

Sinha, who is receiving favourable reviews for her latest show "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", said she is having a great month. She plays a courtesan named Fareedan in "Heeramandi", which started streaming on Netflix from May 1.

"May is a damn good month for me.. must say. Congrats team Dahaad!!!" she wrote on Instagram about the series that marked her digital debut.

Varma thanked the audience for their love and support.

"One year of #Dahaad. So grateful for this show that brought so much love, appreciation and accolades.

"We are so proud of this show and it's only apt that we share this first anniversary with you all.. the viewers who made the show what it is. A big Roaaaaarrrrr!" he posted on Instagram.

Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah also round out the cast of "Dahaad". Kagti served as co-creator of the series along with Zoya Akhtar.

