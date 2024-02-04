Sofia Vergara Refuses To Join Dating App

Actress Sofia Vergara, who separated from actor Joe Manganiello in 2023, is looking for a new "partner" once again but does not want to join a dating app.

"No, I wish! I'm bad with technology, so I'm sure I would click on the wrong ones. I'm open to having fun and meeting people," Sofia told the Daily Mail newspaper when asked if she's been using any dating apps in her bid to find love.

The actress doesn't feel as though she "needs" to find a new husband. But she is still open to the idea of meeting someone new. Sofia, who was married to Joe between 2015 and 2023, shared: "I need a husband! No, I don't need a husband, I want one. It doesn't even have to be a husband. A partner."