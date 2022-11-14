Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Smriti Kalra Joins The Cast Of 'Kaagaz 2'

Actress Smriti Kalra, who is geared up for her upcoming film 'Kaagaz 2' shared how she bagged her role in it and the experience of it.

Smriti Kalra
Smriti Kalra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 6:39 pm

Actress Smriti Kalra, who is geared up for her upcoming film 'Kaagaz 2' shared how she bagged her role in it and the experience of it.

Directed by V.K. Prakash, the film is a sequel to the 2021 film 'Kaagaz'. It features Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

Smriti said: "I auditioned for the lead in 'Kaagaz 2' and I insisted that I give an audition, because with every audition you get to play a new character, regardless of whether you get the role or not. And by playing different characters you are just sharpening your acting skills."

"So I auditioned and the moment I auditioned for it, I just knew that "Yeh main hi karungi"(Only I will do it). The director and the producer really loved my performance and as soon as they saw the audition and met me, they locked me in for the role."

Smriti has acted in several shows including 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara', 'Suvreen Guggal', '12/24 Karol Bagh' and she made her film debut with 'Cash'.

The movie is a story of a man who is declared dead on paper and he fights with the law and society to prove his existence.

Sharing how her role is going to be different, she said: "I am playing the role of a modern girl. She vocalises her thoughts in the right way. A part of me definitely relates with the role I play in 'Kaagaz 2'."

Related stories

Mr India International Darasing Khurana To Make His Bollywood Debut With 'Kaagaz 2'

Anupam Kher Injured On The Sets Of 'Kaagaz 2'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Smriti Kalra Actress Smriti Kalra Kaagaz 2 Smriti Kalra Kaagaz 2 Upcoming Movie VK Prakash Kaagaz Sequel Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms