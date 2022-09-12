Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Siju Wilson Introduces His Followers To His Horse In 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu'

Actor Siju Wilson, whose horse riding skills in the the just released Malayalam period film 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu' has garnered a lot of praise, has put out a video to show how he mounted his horse in one go without the help of a rope.

Siju Wilson
Siju Wilson Instagram/ @siju_wilson

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:26 pm

Taking to Instagram, the actor put out a video which showed him mounting the horse with practised ease without any external help and wrote a post about the horse he rode in the film.

"Meet Mr Ben... My Sweetheart. He is the one I learnt my horse riding on. I ride on him in almost all the scenes in 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu'. He is very naughty, but was very cooperative."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siju Wilson (@siju_wilson)

"Thank you everyone who appreciated me for jumping on a horse in one go. For those who would like to know if I did it with the help of a rope or not, here is the video. Please do watch."

"Thank you Yousuf bhai for helping me do it. Thank you Black Stallion and Vintage Horse Riding Club for the horse riding training. 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu' running successfully in theatres now."

The actor plays Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a bold fighter and a social reformer, who fought for the poor and downtrodden lower caste people of Kerala. The film, which has been directed by Vinayan, has gathered much critical acclaim.

Art & Entertainment Pathonpatham Noottandu Siju Wilson Horses Malayalam Movie Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker Vinayan Malayalam Cinema India
