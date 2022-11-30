Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' To Release Theatrically In July 2023

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' To Release Theatrically In July 2023

Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra In 'Yodha' Instagram

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 5:44 pm

Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film "Yodha" in theatres on July 7, 2023.

The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.

The makers announced the release date of the film in a press note.

"Sidharth Malhotra’s #Yodha to release on 7th July 2023 in cinemas," the announcement read.

The film, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut “Student of the Year”, “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Kapoor & Sons” and "Shershaah".

