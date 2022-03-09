Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' To Release On June 10

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Mission Manju’ will now release on the 10th June 2022, directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The makers dropped a new poster and made the announcement on Wednesday (March 9).

The 1970s-set espionage thriller features Malhotra as a RAW agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film was earlier supposed to release in theatres on May 13 but got postponed.

The new release date was shared by production banner RSVP on its social media handles. The makers announced the date on social media and wrote, "The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022 (sic)."

'Mission Majnu' is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.