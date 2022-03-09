Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' To Release On June 10

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to now release on June 10, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' To Release On June 10
Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 12:56 pm

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Mission Manju’ will now release on the 10th June 2022, directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The makers dropped a new poster and made the announcement on Wednesday (March 9).

The 1970s-set espionage thriller features Malhotra as a RAW agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film was earlier supposed to release in theatres on May 13 but got postponed. 

Related stories

Sidharth Malhotra's Oscar Dies; Actor Says, 'He Has Left A Massive Void In My Heart'

Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates His Birthday With Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra Posts Pics From Event

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

The new release date was shared by production banner RSVP on its social media handles. The makers announced the date on social media and wrote, "The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022 (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)

'Mission Majnu' is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood News Bollywood Movies Upcoming Movies Movie Release Date New Release Dates Instagram Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna Shantanu Badchi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Contestants And The Controversies That Got Them On The Show

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Contestants And The Controversies That Got Them On The Show